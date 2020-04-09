Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes $5.54 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 190,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 2.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,085,000.

SPIP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.72. 712,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

