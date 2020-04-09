Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $32.28 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,138,626 tokens.

Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

