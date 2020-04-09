CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Trading 14.1% Higher

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)’s stock price traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18, 2 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.

About CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company offers corporate and personal loans and deposits; and securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA CITIC BK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA CITIC BK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.