Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lessened by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,510 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

CSCO traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. 22,657,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,891,539. The stock has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

