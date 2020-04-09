Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. 22,657,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,891,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

