Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,657,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,891,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

