Citigroup Cuts Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target to $5.50

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $6.25 to $5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.14.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $244.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after acquiring an additional 382,425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,943 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,153,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 198,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 96,282 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

