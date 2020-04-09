Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 43,626,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,676,369. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $122.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

