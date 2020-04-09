Citigroup Lowers Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $45.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,930,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,408,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 1,938,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

