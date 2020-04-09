Citigroup Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $152.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $203.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock traded up $9.21 on Tuesday, hitting $166.98. 194,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,567. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -923.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.