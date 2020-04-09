Citigroup Lowers Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Price Target to $11.50

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

HST has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,531,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217,364. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 162,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.