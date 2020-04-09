Citigroup Lowers Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $210.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.45.
Public Storage stock traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,607. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.23.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.