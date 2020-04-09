Citigroup Lowers Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $210.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,607. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.23.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.