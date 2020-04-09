Citigroup Lowers Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target to $7.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.
ROIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,446. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.
