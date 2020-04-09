Citigroup Lowers Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target to $7.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,446. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

