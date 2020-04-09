Citigroup Trims NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Target Price to $1.60

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $1.80 to $1.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.50 to $1.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.94.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,365. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

