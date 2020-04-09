Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Analysts expect that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report $57.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.70 million and the highest is $59.40 million. Clarus reported sales of $61.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $241.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.30 million to $244.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $267.70 million, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $271.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Clarus had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $275.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after acquiring an additional 169,529 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,970,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 481,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1,249.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.