Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Coeur Mining posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.41.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDE traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,968,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

