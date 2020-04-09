Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.10. 12,563,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,542,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $121.36. The firm has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

