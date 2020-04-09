Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $146,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.61. 5,240,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.