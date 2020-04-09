Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.13. 15,708,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,492,271. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.