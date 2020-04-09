Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,032,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304,147 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $70,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,236,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,855,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

