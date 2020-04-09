Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $70.72 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,051 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Chevron worth $70,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.15.

NYSE CVX traded up $5.06 on Wednesday, reaching $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,247,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,060,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.