Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,591,000 after acquiring an additional 166,811 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $4.82 on Wednesday, reaching $99.28. 7,653,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,951,784. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average of $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

