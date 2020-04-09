Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 101,474 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,474 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Southern worth $115,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after buying an additional 310,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $494,229,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.18. 5,636,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291,930. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,283,883 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

