Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,157.12

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,157.12 and traded as low as $1,850.00. Craneware shares last traded at $1,910.00, with a volume of 19,766 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRW. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Craneware in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Craneware from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,731.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,155.50. The stock has a market cap of $516.41 million and a PE ratio of 32.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Craneware’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

About Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

