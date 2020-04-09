Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €84.00 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($68.72) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.46 ($84.25).

Shares of ETR:GXI traded up €3.30 ($3.84) during trading on Thursday, hitting €65.75 ($76.45). 139,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €50.65 ($58.90) and a 52-week high of €74.80 ($86.98).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

