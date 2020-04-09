Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 581,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491,254. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

