Critical Review: Chewy (CHWY) & Its Rivals

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is one of 26 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Chewy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Chewy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Chewy
|0
|3
|11
|0
|2.79
|Chewy Competitors
|262
|952
|2678
|90
|2.65
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Chewy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chewy
|$4.85 billion
|-$252.37 million
|-67.63
|Chewy Competitors
|$15.02 billion
|$456.56 million
|12.78
Chewy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chewy. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Chewy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chewy
|-5.21%
|N/A
|-30.54%
|Chewy Competitors
|-10.74%
|-19.03%
|-6.99%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
50.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Chewy competitors beat Chewy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.
