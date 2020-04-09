CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.22.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.00. 5,150,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,734. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

