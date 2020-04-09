CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Lowered to $27.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 102,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $36.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,579,000 after purchasing an additional 316,440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,521,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,170 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,060,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,364 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.