Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to announce $350.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.32 million and the highest is $358.44 million. Cubic posted sales of $337.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other news, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $168,924.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,082,000 after purchasing an additional 141,497 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 818,455 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 887,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,937 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cubic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 757,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cubic stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

