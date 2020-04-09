Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Curtiss-Wright expects to benefit from increasing trade activity and rising need for replacing aging fleet with new jets in the commercial aerospace market. Ample scope for increased nuclear power adoption worldwide should boost Curtiss-Wright’s power segment. Curtiss-Wright provides Reactor Coolant Pumps (RCPs) and control rod drive mechanisms to China'sWestinghouse AP1000 reactor. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, cheap natural gas price may hurt the near-term prospects of nuclear power industry, thereby affecting the company’s growth. Further, expanded tariff on import of aluminum may hurt aerospace-defense equipment stocks like Curtiss-Wright. A comparative analysis of the company’s forward EV/SALES ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CW. TheStreet lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of CW traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.04. 6,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $84,189,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

