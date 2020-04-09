Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,646. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,221.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $128,468.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

