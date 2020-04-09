CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 70,300 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 million and a P/E ratio of -36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

About CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., an oilfield services company, provides contract drilling and well servicing services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

