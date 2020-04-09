DA Davidson Lowers MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $41.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. MasTec has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

