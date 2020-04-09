Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Increased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $145.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,117. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.46.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

