DEEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $374,188.88 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, DEEX has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $374,188.88 and $1,994.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000287 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

