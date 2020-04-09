Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DEACU) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.36, 19,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 87,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 28.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

