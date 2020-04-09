DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

DRH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $963.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

