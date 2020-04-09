Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Announces Earnings Results

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.33.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

