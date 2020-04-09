Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Announces Earnings Results

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.
Shares of DGLY stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.33.
Digital Ally Company Profile
