Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $994,959.98 and approximately $151.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017277 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003724 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000732 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003038 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

