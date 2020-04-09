Dusk Network Price Reaches $0.0200 on Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a market cap of $4.70 million and $174,129.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00053477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.54 or 0.04594555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00067130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037273 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009045 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,286,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

