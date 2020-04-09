Ecofibre (ASX:EOF) Shares Down 2.8%

Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.73 ($1.23) and last traded at A$1.73 ($1.23), approximately 241,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.78 ($1.26).

The stock has a market cap of $581.11 million and a PE ratio of 41.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$2.00.

In other Ecofibre news, insider Barry Lambert sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.94), for a total value of A$5,480,000.00 ($3,886,524.82).

Ecofibre Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and distributing hemp products in the United States and Australia. The company offers protein powders, dehulled hemp seeds, hemp seed oil, tinctures, and gel capsules. It also produces hemp nutraceutical products for human and pet consumption, as well as topical creams and salves; and develops hemp related fiber products.

