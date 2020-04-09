EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.48

EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $11.40. EDP Renovaveis shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP Renovaveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

