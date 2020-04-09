Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $330.38

Shares of Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $330.38 and traded as low as $154.63. Electra Private Equity shares last traded at $160.00, with a volume of 19,063 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Electra Private Equity from GBX 407 ($5.35) to GBX 441 ($5.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 281.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 329.44.

In related news, insider Gavin Manson purchased 951 shares of Electra Private Equity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £3,271.44 ($4,303.39). Also, insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of Electra Private Equity stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of £16,900 ($22,230.99).

About Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA)

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

