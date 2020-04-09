Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) & Employers (NASDAQ:EIG) Head to Head Contrast

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enstar Group and Employers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $2.57 billion 1.31 $938.09 million N/A N/A Employers $784.80 million 1.43 $157.10 million $3.20 11.14

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Employers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enstar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Employers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enstar Group and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Employers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Employers has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.21%. Given Employers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Employers is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group 36.46% 14.35% 3.16% Employers 19.83% 9.20% 2.61%

Volatility and Risk

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enstar Group beats Employers on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

