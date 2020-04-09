Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.44. 70,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.98. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 36.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,012,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

