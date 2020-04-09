ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified BDC Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY) Trading Up 14.1%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified BDC Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY) shot up 14.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $4.94, 20,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 647% from the average session volume of 2,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.25.

