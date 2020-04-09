Etrion (TSE:ETX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Etrion SA (TSE:ETX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.24. Etrion shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 17,850 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,159.13, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Etrion SA will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

