Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (LON:EOG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $0.70. Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 538,677 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.