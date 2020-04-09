Everex Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Everex token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Binance and Tidex. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $428,249.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.38 or 0.02959800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00206183 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00046024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Huobi, Binance, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

